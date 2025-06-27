Slaughter named vice chair of ACCG committee Published 3:18 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

ATLANTA — Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter was recently named 2025-2026 vice chair of the Federal Policy Committee for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association). The appointment was made by ACCG President and Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson.

“Advocacy is a foundational aspect of our organization, and our policy committee leaders are essential to our advocacy efforts,” said Executive Director Dave Wills. “ACCG prioritizes being a member-driven and focused organization. The Governmental Affairs staff is eager to collaborate with these new leaders to help impact change on issues of significance to all Georgia counties.”

Through a consensus-based policy development process, ACCG policy committees develop positions on key issues impacting county government, the association said in a press release. Those issues are later approved by the full association membership as the ACCG Policy Priorities, which guide the association’s advocacy efforts on behalf of counties during the legislative session.

The Federal Committee studies policy issues at the federal level and develops a targeted advocacy strategy to position Georgia counties as a resource on local government issues nationally, the press release said.

“I am honored to serve as vice chair of the ACCG Federal Policy Committee and to have the opportunity to work with counties across Georgia to advocate for policies that support our local communities,” Slaughter said. “The decisions made in Washington have a direct impact on the services we deliver to our citizens, and I am committed to ensuring that the voice of Georgia’s counties is heard as these policies are shaped.”

Slaughter will lead the Federal Policy Committee with Henry County Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell, who was named chair.