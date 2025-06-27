Valdosta Board of Education focuses on cheer and changes Published 7:36 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Jennifer Steedley | Provided photo: Valdosta High School's cheer team was celebrated during the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday for their showing at the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp.

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Board of Education met on Tuesday to address an agenda of recognitions, updates, and policy revisions for the coming school year.

The meeting opened with a celebratory highlight as the board recognized the Valdosta High School cheerleading team for their exceptional performance at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) camp at the University of Central Florida. The team swept first place in every category, outperforming 29 other teams.

Seven athletes were named UCA All-Americans, with two students receiving the prestigious “Pin It Forward” honor for exemplary leadership and spirit. Those recognized have earned invitations to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu and the Thanksgiving Parade at Walt Disney World.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart also announced that the district has met all qualifications to apply for Exemplary Board status through the Georgia School Boards Association, noting that each board member completed over 12 hours of annual training.

The board approved a surplus list of outdated and unused equipment, including furniture and a 2000 Crown Victoria previously stationed at Valdosta Middle School. The items will be auctioned, scrapped, or donated to local daycares and churches.

Additionally, the board approved a $1.395 million proposal for instructional resources and professional development for the 2025–2026 academic year. Most items are renewals of existing resources and align with the district’s strategic goals in curriculum, technology integration, student engagement, and college and career readiness. Funding for this is a mix of federal and local sources.

The most significant discussion of the evening revolved around changes to the student code of conduct, particularly a shift in cell phone policy. In anticipation of House Bill 40, which mandates a ban on cell phones in K–8 classrooms by fall 2026, the board is looking to begin rolling out restrictions.

The updated code of conduct looks to keep all personal electronic devices, including phones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds, secured in their bags or lockers during school hours. The policy applies throughout all areas of school property, including classrooms, cafeterias, hallways, and restrooms. Violation of the new rule will result in escalating consequences. Exceptions may be made only for students with documented educational or medical plans. Board members debated the balance between enforcement and flexibility, with some advocating for a complete ban.

Lockhart framed the update as a necessary shift to bring focus back to the classrooms. The new rule is considered a first step, with plans to evaluate its effectiveness at a later date to see if it is enough for the time being.

“Right now, we are in a fight for our students’ attention, and these devices have been winning,” Lockhart said. “The time has come to stop it.”