Valdosta City Schools to host kindergarten registration event Published 9:13 am Friday, June 27, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools will host a special Kindergarten Registration Event on Wednesday, July 9, from 3–6 p.m. at the Valdosta City Schools Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Blvd.

This event is designed to help families of rising kindergarteners complete the registration process before the first day of school. Families zoned for J.L. Lomax, Pinevale, Sallas Mahone, S.L. Mason, and W.G. Nunn Elementary Schools are invited to meet their school’s administrators, counselors, nurses, and registrars — all of whom will be on-site to welcome students and assist with registration.

The event is also open to families with new students in grades K–12 who will be enrolling in Valdosta City Schools for the first time.

Email newsletter signup

District registrars will be present to help complete the enrollment process on the spot. Families are encouraged to bring all required documents:

Certified birth certificate.

Copy of child’s Social Security card or waiver.

Georgia immunization form (Form 3231).

Eye, ear, dental and nutrition examination form (Form 3300).

Parent/guardian photo ID.

One proof of residency (see flyer for details).

In addition to registration services, families will have the opportunity to meet with community partners, explore resources such as the Wildcats on Wheels (WOW) Bus, and learn more about the Wildcat Wear Clothing Closet.

“Early registration gives our families peace of mind and helps ensure a smooth start to the school year,” said Dr. Craig Lockhart, superintendent of Valdosta City Schools. “This event brings together everything families need in one place — from required forms to friendly faces.”

For more information, visit www.gocats.org or call 229-333-8500.