Vikette Summer Camp combines buckets and a bounce house

VALDOSTA — Action at Lowndes High School is nonstop during the summer as over 40 young athletes participated in the Vikette Basketball Camp, which started on Wednesday.

Spearheaded by Lowndes varsity girls basketball head coach Courtney Fleming and supported by current players, recent graduates, and newcomers to the program, the camp offered two days of high-energy instruction, competition, and fun. Designed for boys and girls rising from kindergarten through eighth grade. Campers worked through skill stations focused on core fundamentals. These fundamentals include ball handling, spacing, defensive positioning, and scoring baskets, mirroring many drills used in the Vikettes’ practices.

Coach Fleming said she was proud to see the older campers build on their solid fundamentals and the younger ones absorb new concepts quickly. The campers also got to test their skills in games and challenges, all while soaking up the fast-paced atmosphere.

“I hope they take away what it means to truly be a Vikette,” said Coach Fleming. “We are gonna come in every single day and we are gonna work hard.”

While the younger kids gravitated toward popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, and a bounce house set up near the gym, the older group was locked in on competition, eager for court time and ready to play. Many of them had attended Vikette games during the school year and were excited to interact with the players they looked up to, some of whom helped run the camp.

With several middle schoolers expected to feed into the high school program in the coming years, the camp also served as a bridge between future athletes and the established culture at Lowndes. From the locker room to the court, campers got a glimpse of what it means to be part of the program.

Beyond just teaching basketball, the camp played a role in Lowndes’ broader mission of encouraging youth involvement and fostering pride in the Viking identity, no matter the sport.

“We want to foster what it means to be a Viking,” said Coach Fleming. “No matter what athletic field you’re in.”

With a focus on fundamentals, mentorship, and school spirit, the camp promised more than just two days of drills; it looked to be a glimpse into the future of Lowndes athletics.