Lowndes Co. Building Permits Published 7:56 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Valdosta

Shay Ramos, 1612 Iola Dr., Roofing, $2,200

Andrew Rutland, 4590 Inner Perimeter Rd., Low Voltage, $12,000

Rutland Low Voltage, 4590 Inner Perimeter Rd., Low Voltage, $3,499

Email newsletter signup

Rutland Low Voltage, 821 W. Gordon St., Low Voltage, $8,500

Panda Construction and More, LLC, 111 W. Adair St., Building, $10,000

Gary Castleberry, 1809 Marion St., Building, $4,000

Brandan Leach, 1550 Commerce Dr., Plan Review, $1,500,000

William Armstrong, 2307 N. Sherwood Dr., Electrical, $3,175

David Hunter, 604 Gornto Rd., Building, $2,000

Jeannie Flanders, 731 Stillwater Dr., Addition, $5,000

Pyramid Roofing Company, 910 E. Brookwood Pl, Roofing, $8,500

Fein Construction, LLC, 1001 Moss Way, Building, $3,000

Chad Scarbor, 1001 N. Patterson St., Plan Review, $1,200,000

JRV Renovations, 606 Pineview Dr., Building, 425,000

Willie C. Faison, 820 E. Jane St., Building, $2,000

Duarte Roof ATL, Inc., 1501 W. Hill Ave., Building, $15,000

Azalea City Roofing & Construction, Inc., 723 S. Lee St., Roofing, $11,977

Overhaul Roofing, LLC, 5109 Branch Point Dr., Building, $9,800

Pyramid Roofing Company, 910 E. Brookwood Pl, Roofing, $8,500

Robert H. Spivey, LLC, 4029 Walden Rd., Building, $21,400

Sirmans Services, 1708 N. Lee St., Roofing, $6,000

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 561 Pasadena Way, Roofing, $15,411

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 432 Georgetown Cir, Roofing, $10,850

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 252 Chandler Dr., Roofing, $11,455

J.H. Strickland Construction, LLC, 804 Pine Point Cir, Building, $30,939

Robert H. Spivey, LLC, 925 Bethune Dr., Building, $14,300

Pyramid Roofing Company, 804 Lake Laurie Dr., Roofing, $20,740

Pyramid Roofing Company, 5764 Shasta Pines Way, Roofing, $10,500

Valdosta Electric Co., 2501 N. Patterson St., Electrical, $250,000

Tonya Langley, 3095 N. Barack Obama Blvd., Plan Review, $150,000

Connectit Service, LLC, 611 E. Adair St., Mechanical, $8,000

Southern Quality Propane, 3551 Knights Mill Dr., Plumbing, $1,306

Jon Garrett, LLC, 705 W. Alden Ave., Site Work Improvements, $1,500

Twister Roofing & Construction, LLC, 4036 Walden Rd., Roofing, $22,666

William Armstrong, 3661 Arbor Run Dr., Electrical, $3,825

J&J Heating & air Conditioning, 8 Ramblewood Cir, Mechanical, $100,000

Barnes Roofing and Construction, 413 E. Magnolia St., Building, $5,000

Freedom Forever Florida, LLC, 3740 Bermuda Run Dr., Electrical, $41,814

Freedom Forever Florida, LLC, 3740 Bermuda Run Dr., Building, $41,814

Fivestar Roofing, 2014 Delvid Ave., Roofing, $7,500

Cauthan Construction, 203 Woodrow Wilson Dr., Demolition, $80,000

Setser Builds, 2427 Meadowbrook Dr., Building, $150,000

Anderson Power Services, 1205 Clover Hill Rd., Plumbing, $2,525

Anderson Power Services, 1205 Clover Hill Rd., Electrical, $15,126

Claris, LLC, 910 E. Brookwood Pl, Building, $3,000

Joshua Davis, 600 Howell brook, Building, $10,000

Anderson Roofing, 723 E. Magnolia St., Building, $3,500

Cauthan Construction, 2310 N. Patterson St. B, Plan Review, $25,000

J.H. Strickland Construction, LLC, 3 Cherokee Cir, Roofing, $19,328

Devcon Corp, 2 Meeting Place, Plan review, $2,500,000

Paul Fridl, 2501 N. Patterson Șt., Plan Review, $1,000,000

Seth Carlo Investments, LLC, 4263 Louis Dr., Building, $130,000

Nextedge Infrastructure Services, LLC, 2160 Dasher Johnson Rd., Addition, $25,000

MNG Construction, 602 Charlton St., Building, $59,270

Thomas Lopez, 940 Madison Ave., Building, $5,000

Kebuilders, LLC, 2002 Jerry Jones Dr., Building, $55,000

Orr Roofing, 2322 N. Barack Obama Blvd., Roofing, $14,100

Orr Roofing, 1706 Chatham Pl, Roofing, $2,500

Annie Weatherspoon, 814 Gainer St., Accessory Structure, $8,510

Massingill Expert Services, 1601 E. Park Ave., Mechanical, $20,000

Tru-Built Enterprises, LLC, 915 E. Brookwood Dr., Roofing, $15,000

Skyline Roofing Solutions, LLC, 2610 Meadow Pl, Roofing, $9,200

Showtime Roofing Solutions, 1812 Claudia Cir, Roofing, $5,026

Showtime Roofing Solutions, 230 Blue Pool Dr., Roofing, $7,464

Chris Vu, 1205 Melody Ln., Building, $2,000

John Payne Co., Inc., 1198 N. St. Augustine Rd., Mechanical, $115,000

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 2305 Chattanooga Dr., Building, $36,591

Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 2415 Seth Pl D26, Mechanical, $5,400

JM Renovations, LLC, 604 Pinetree Rd., Building, $50,000

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 748 E. Ann St., Electrical, $22,800

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 748 E. Ann St., Building, $22,800

Gaskins & LeCraw, Inc., 1002 N. St. Augustine Rd., Plan Review, $550,000

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 2305 Chattanooga Dr., Electrical, $36,591

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 2305 Chattanooga Dr., Building, $36,591

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 2312 Camden Cir., Electrical, $19,497

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 2312 Camden Cir., Building, $19,497

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 1704 Ricardo St.., Electrical, $35,465

ARAC Roof IT Forward, LLC, 1631 Boone Dr., Roofing, $17,000

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 915 E. Brookwood Pl, Electrical, $43,371

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 915 E. Brookwood Pl, Building, $43,371

Francisco Villanueva, 1010 Lakeland Ave., Building, $10,000

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 2902 Berkley Dr., Roofing, $16,587

Bryant Roofing, 1725 Largo Cir, Roofing, $8,200

Valerie Ryals, 1711 Largo Cir, Accessory Structure, $2,500

Andrew’s Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC, 3005 Ginny Dr., Mechanical, $5,500

Stephanie Martin, 517 Jefferson St., Accessory Structure, $6,000

Dasher

Kindred Development, LLC, 3735 Old US 41 S, Building, $550,000

Hahira

Reliable Construction Group, LLC, 903 W. Main St., Roofing, $25,340

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 693 W. Main St., Roofing, $14,763

Lowndes

Leslie Eubanks, 3750 Mulligan Rd., Roofing, $9,000

Robert H. Spivey, LLC, 4455 Huntington Pointe, Building, $17,000

Heath Sellars Construction, 5353 Val Del Rd., Roofing, $15,000