STACY BUSH: Spirit of independence is more than fireworks Published 2:58 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

Every July 4th, we gather to celebrate our nation’s birth—barbecues, parades, and fireworks lighting up the sky. But the heart of Independence Day runs deeper than festive traditions. It’s about courage, sacrifice, and the unwavering belief in freedom.

One inspiring story from our nation’s past is that of Sybil Ludington—a 16-year-old girl who, on the night of April 26, 1777, rode twice as far as Paul Revere to warn American troops that the British were coming. She rode 40 miles through stormy weather and rough terrain to rally soldiers. Her bravery helped the Patriots prepare and ultimately hold their ground.

Sybil didn’t wait for someone older or more experienced. She saw a need and answered the call. Her story reminds us that independence is built not just by leaders, but by everyday people—young or old—who step up when it matters most.

As we wave our flags and light our sparklers this week, let’s honor not just the freedom we have, but the responsibility that comes with it. We all have a role to play in keeping the spirit of independence alive—through courage, kindness, and doing what’s right, even when it’s hard.

This July 4th, may we all find a little of Sybil’s fire in our own hearts.

Stacy Bush is with Bush Wealth Management. This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. For more information, please visit BushWealth.com for full disclosures.