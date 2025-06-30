Colby Thomas called up by Athletics Published 4:00 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

VALDOSTA — Local baseball players are popping up all over the place on Major League rosters. Monday, former Valdosta Wildcat Colby Thomas was called up by the Athletics to join the Major League roster.

Thomas, who is currently hitting .297 in AAA Las Vegas, was called up as part of a series of moves by the A’s, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Besides Thomas, Justin Sterner is being promoted as well and Shea Langeliers is coming off the injured list. J.J. Bleday, Tyler Ferguson and Willie MacIver are headed to Vegas.

To go along with the average, he has astonishing power numbers — 17 home runs and 70 RBIs in only 76 games. That’s been par for the course for Thomas, who hit 31 homers a year ago between stops in Midland (Texas) and Las Vegas.

He was invited to spring training in 2025 for the A’s. Coming into the season, he was ranked as the club’s No. 2 prospect behind pitcher Gage Jump.

Thomas was a third-round draft pick by the Athletics out of Mercer University in 2022. Three years before that, he was a 37th-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles, but opted instead for college.

As a senior, he hit .416 with the Wildcats, while belting 13 home runs and driving in 45. In two seasons, he mashed 27 homers. Thomas’ earliest high school years were at Valwood.

In three years at Mercer, Thomas socked 32 homers and drove in an even 100 runs. Though limited by injury in 2022, he still posted a .325 average and had 55 hits. Among multiple awards with the Bears, he was a 2020 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and 2021 Preseason All-SoCon Second Team.

Thomas joins D.L. Hall as current Wildcats on Major League rosters. Hall pitches for the Milwaukee Brewers. Another former ‘Cat, Seth Shuman, is pitching for AA Harrisburg in the Nationals chain.