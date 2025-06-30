Lowndes County Fire Rescue urges safe grilling, fireworks practices Published 1:51 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

VALDOSTA — As we approach July 4th, it’s important to remember that this holiday can pose significant risks. In a typical year, more fires occur on July 4 than on any other day in the U.S., according to Lowndes County Fire Rescue. The use of fireworks also carries a high risk of injuries, including severe burns and even death.

State law provides for the ignition of fireworks in Georgia from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 4, the county fire department said in a press release. The law requires those selling and purchasing fireworks to be at least 18.

“The law bans people from igniting fireworks on roadways, right-of-ways, highways, and within 100 yards of hospitals, nursing homes, electric plants, gas stations, and prisons,” the press release said. “Please respect your neighbors when shooting off fireworks. Fireworks may not be used near or on public roads, streets, highways, or bridges, including neighborhood streets. Usage by any person under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is prohibited. Further, fireworks may not be ignited within any park, historic site, or recreational area owned by a government authority without the issuance of a special use permit.”

The press release pointed out that Lowndes County is home to many residents who are sensitive to loud noises due to sensory processing disorders or the effects of post-traumatic stress. For these individuals and their families, unexpected fireworks can be distressing and disruptive. Fireworks ignited outside of legally permitted times can have a serious negative impact on the well-being and mental health of those affected, the fire department said.

Shooting firearms on the Fourth of July can be extremely dangerous in a highly dense area. Do not shoot firearms into the air, as what goes up must come down.

“The Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but it’s also one of the most dangerous times of the year when it comes to fire-related incidents,” said Lowndes County Fire Chief Billy Young. “We want families to enjoy the holiday, but we urge everyone to use caution when grilling or using fireworks. A few simple safety steps can prevent a fun day from turning into a tragedy.”

Grill safety tips

When grilling, you want to be 10 to 12 feet away from any structure.

When using charcoal, ensure it is completely extinguished by wetting and mixing the pile so it cannot reignite later.

When using gas, ensure that your gas line is secure and has no leaks and that your tank is not ruptured or dented.

If the fire goes out on your grill, make sure to wait for one minute before relighting it.

Be sure never to leave your grill unattended.

Firework safety tips

Fireworks are never meant to be used indoors.

Never relight a firework that has gone out. Instead, douse it in water and discard the device.

Never allow children to handle fireworks.

Always use fireworks according to the manufacturer’s requirements listed on the package.

Always have water and/or a fire extinguisher on hand.

Never aim fireworks at people, vehicles, or buildings.

Never use a firework while drinking alcohol.

Do not wear loose-fitting clothing when handling fireworks because such clothes can catch fire in the process.

Always stand 50 to 100 feet away from buildings when using fireworks.

Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

The Valdosta Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) will host South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Friday, July 4, beginning at nightfall around 9:15 p.m. Their fireworks show is free and can be seen from the mall side of I-75 between exits 16 and 18, looking west towards Brooks County. If there is rain, VLPRA will hold the show on Saturday, July 5. VLPRA encourages families to arrive early to find parking and would like to remind the public not to stop on the interstate or interstate ramps to see the show. Viewers can tune their car radio to 105.9 FM around 9:15 p.m. to hear patriotic music play along with the show.

For more information on fireworks safety, contact Lowndes County Fire Rescue at 229-671-2730. For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.