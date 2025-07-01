City of Valdosta announces adjusted sanitation schedule for Independence Day Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

In observance of Independence Day, the City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department will adjust its sanitation schedule Thursday, July 4.

On this date, only household garbage in green roll-out cans will be collected. There will be no collection of bulk items or yard trash.

Regular sanitation services will resume Monday, July 7.

Residents are encouraged to place their garbage cans at the curb the night before their scheduled pickup to ensure timely service.

For more information or questions about the adjusted schedule, contact the department at 229-259-3590.