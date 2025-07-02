State Bar of Georgia honors section chaired by Valdosta’s Hamilton Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The State Bar of Georgia Elder Law Section, chaired by Paul W. Hamilton of Hamilton Trust Estate and Elder Law in Valdosta, has been honored with the 2024-25 Section Award of Achievement, presented June 6 during the State Bar of Georgia” annual meeting.

These awards honor outstanding sections of the state bar each year for their members’ dedication and service to their areas of law practice and for devoting significant hours of volunteer effort to the profession.

The state bar has 52 practice sections that serve both the legal profession and the

Public. These voluntary sections provide newsletters, programs and the chance to exchange ideas with other practitioners.