Faith and Family: True liberty and enlightenment Published July 2, 2025

In the harbor of New York, on Liberty Island, stands “Lady Liberty,” whose official name is “Liberty Enlightening the World.” She represents freedom, inspiration, and hope—a monumental representation of the alliance between France and America. She has stood watch over the harbor since 1886.

The crown on Lady Liberty’s head represents light and sun rays extending to the world. The 25 windows on the crown represent some of the most precious gemstones found on earth. She holds a tablet inscribed July 4, 1776, in her left hand, representing America’s Day of Independence.

The shackles and broken chains around her feet are a nod to the abolition of slavery in America in 1865.

On Lady Liberty’s pedestal is a plaque bearing “The New Colossus,” a sonnet from the poet Emma Lazarus.

As impressive and inspirational as the Statue of Liberty is, a greater symbol of liberty stands before us all and watches over the harbor of every human soul. That symbol, which stood more than 2,000 years ago on a hill called Calvary outside the walls of Jerusalem, was and is the greatest symbol of liberty this world has ever known.

That symbol was not made of steel and copper — rather, of humble wood and nails, and upon that symbol, the most precious treasure of heaven, far more valuable than all the precious stones of this world.

The symbol is the cross. The treasure of heaven is Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who died for the sins of the world, so that we might have complete liberty through his death on the Cross.

Unlike the Statue of Liberty, on that day, Jesus didn’t stand in glorious display on a pedestal with one arm above his head. He hung, hands nailed to a wooden cross, with both arms spread out to symbolize his open arms, welcoming all who would come to him and believe.

He also wore a crown on his head, which did not represent light, for he is the Light of the world.

The crown of thorns he wore that day might have been used as a mocking representation of his kingship, but he sits at the right hand of God the Father today, where he is crowned with all the glory of heaven and earth, ruling and reigning over all creation.

Jesus needs no tablet in his left hand as he is God’s living and final word. The broken chains around the Statue of Liberty’s feet may represent the abolition of slavery in America, but Jesus Christ’s death on the cross represents the abolition of slavery to sin to all mankind for all time. His death on the cross and resurrection from the grave represent complete freedom from sin, death, and the

devil.

Galatians 5:1 says: “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.”

Emma Lazarus’ words in her sonnet could easily be attributed to the unspoken cry of Jesus Christ as he hung on that cross, calling to all of mankind:

“Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore, Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

The Lord Jesus calls the “tired” and weary to come to him. He loves the poor in spirit, humble and downtrodden. When he walked this earth, he said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” [Matthew 11:28]. He also said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no one comes to the father except through me” [John 14:6].

The cross of Jesus Christ is the greatest symbol of liberty in the history of the world, and he himself is light and liberty, enlightening all the world. He represents ultimate freedom, inspiration and hope, and is the golden door to eternal life and liberty through which anyone who believes in him is invited to enter.

Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at lisahannan.org.