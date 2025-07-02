Local student selected to perform at Sydney Opera House Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

VALDOSTA — Baxa Campbell, a student at Scintilla Charter Academy, has been selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Sydney Opera House. Baxa will perform as an alto in July with the junior finalist choir. Participation in the honors ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.

Baxa auditioned for the honors performance series and was recently accepted after a review by the honors selection board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in their application and audition recording.

Baxa has studied music for 11 years and is a member of South Georgia Drama KidZ. She recently student directed and played the Dowager Empress in South Georgia Drama KidZ’s production of “Anastasia Youth Ed.” She will start her junior year of high school in the fall, and maintained honors with distinction this past school year.

“It’s so crazy that I get to do this for a third time,” Baxa said in response to her selection. “I’m so excited to get to work under Dr. Ames again, my conductor from the first honors performance series I participated in at Carnegie Hall.”

Baxa will join performers from around the world for a special performance at the world-famous Sydney Opera House, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement. The finalists will come together in Sydney where they will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other performers, and get a taste of Australia.

The Honors Performance will take place July 11 and is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased through the Sydney Opera House box office.

“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, music director for the honors performance series. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”

The honors performance series was created to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world renowned venues.

Learn more by visiting honorsperformance.org and worldstrides.com.