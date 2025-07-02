Pets of the week July 3 Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Tommy Davis | Submitted photo: Cosmo likes to give off that tabby cat energy, but it's really just an outer shell. Break through and you'll find that even at six years old, he still has a lot of life, and a lot of love, left in him. Looking for that next feline companion to sit and stargaze, then Cosmo is ready to go home and get started today. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Tommy Davis | Submitted photo: Flower is ready to stop and smell the roses, except there is no stopping her. Flower is ready to smell the roses, and then the grass and then that tree and maybe some shoes, and that thing over there and then the other thing. Being a year old tri-colored hound dog, Flower is ready to assist someone in feeling young and alive and is ready to go home today.

Adoption fee for dogs is $80 and for cats is $35. All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.

Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta.

For more information call 229-671-2760. Hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday.