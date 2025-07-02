Pitt shines in new ‘F1’ movie Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

“F1: The Movie”

(Drama/Sport: 2 hours, 35 minutes)

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Rated: PG-13 (Strong language and action.)

Movie review:

Director Joseph Kosinski does for “F1: The Movie” what he did for “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022). “F1” is a sports movie about Formula One racing. Its leading man, Brad Pitt, and fast cars are enough to make this movie a summer blockbuster.

Pitt plays Sunny Hayes, a 50-something, former F1 driver. Thirty years have passed since Hayes raced in F1. Ruben Cervantes (Bardem), a former driver and lead team owner, recruits Hayes and pairs the driver with a cocky up-and-coming star Joshua Pearce (Idris). The two men clash immediately. The drivers, a team of engineers, mechanics and board members must find a way to work together if they are going to be a winning team.

Pitt’s niche as an actor is his formula for reinventing himself with each film. He is enjoyable to watch behind the wheel and outside fast automobiles.

Pitts’ scenes with Damson Idris of television’s “Snowfall,” who plays a black F1 driver for which only one exists in actual F1 racing, are mainly macho moments. They showcase quips between the two men. The squabbles become tedious at points as they appear like soap opera material. The real fun is when the actors are on the racetrack. The movie scores major points each time the flashing lights signal the commencement of a race.

“F1: The Movie” is one of the better race car movies in some time. This is not because it is compelling at every scene. It just does what a good sports genre movie should do; it inspires with energy and a triumphant conclusion. Plus, Pitt’s relaxed charisma works as Sonny Hayes. All these aspects create fun moments that make viewers feel they are behind the wheel and enjoying the ride.

Grade: B (Buckle up, it is a worthy race.)

“M3GAN 2.0”

(Action/Horror/Science-Fiction: 2 hours, 00 minutes)

Starring: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Jenna Davis and Amie Donald

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Rated: PG-13 (Strong violent content, bloody images, strong language, sexual material, and drug references.)

Movie Review:

“M3GAN 2.0” reunites the director, cast and some crew from “M3GAN” (2022). If “M3GAN” was in many ways similar to 1984’s “The Terminator” mixed with Chucky from “Child’s Play” (1988), then “M3GAN 2.0” is “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991). Both movies have very similar playouts. However, “M3GAN 2.0” plays like a science-fiction B-move in multiple aspects, making it pleasant, albeit far-fetched.

Roboticist Gemma (Williams) and a team of scientists are forced to rebuild the murderous android M3GAN (Model 3 Generative Android). M3GAN is needed to protect Gemma and her niece Cady (McGraw) after another homicidal android termed AMELIA (Autonomous Military Engagement Logistics and Infiltration Android) is attempting to kill everyone responsible for its development. Gemma and her team redesign M3GAN, fusing a new mechanical body with the programming of the original M3GAN to stop the assassin, government android AMELIA.

This new version of M3GAN (Donald her portraying her physically and Davis voices the character) is actually comical in many aspects. The previous one was a more serious horror flick. Well, not a scary thriller like the first “M3GAN,” this one does have some brief moments of fright, but the scenes are few and mainly action scenes.

If nothing else, “M3GAN” entertains with a story with many back twists and double-crossing characters, although some instances of the narrative recontextualizes previous events. This sequel works as easy entertainment, but this outing for M3GAN makes one appreciate the 2022 release more.

Grade: C+ (She still has some rad dance moves if nothing else.)