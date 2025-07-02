Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel launches paid CNA training program Published 10:30 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Submitted photo: Southwell Health and Rehabilitation is based out of Southwell Medical hospital in Adel

TIFTON — Southwell Health and Rehabilitation (SWHR) in Adel is launching a new Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program designed to help individuals start a career in healthcare, with the added benefit of getting paid during the training period. The first class begins Aug. 4 and enrollment is now open.

The five-week program allows participants to earn their CNA certificate while working as a temporary employee of Southwell Health and Rehabilitation. Tuition, books, and training costs are fully covered by the facility. Once training is complete and certification is obtained, participants transition into a full-time CNA position with SWHR. A one-year work commitment is required following certification.

“We know how difficult it can be for people to get started in the healthcare field, especially with the financial burden of training programs,” said Sandi Martin, director of patient care. “This program removes those barriers by offering paid training and covering all associated costs. It’s a win for our community and for anyone interested in becoming a CNA.”

Email newsletter signup

To qualify for the program, applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, pass a background check, complete drug and alcohol screening, and provide professional references.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals looking to enter the healthcare workforce while making a real difference in the lives of others,” said Mark Kimball, chief operating officer for Southwell Medical. “We’re proud to invest in our team members from the very beginning and help them grow their careers here at Southwell.”

Space in the program is limited, and interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information or to apply, visit careers.mysouthwell.com and click “View all current openings,” then search for “Temporary Nurse Aid.”