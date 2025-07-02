Wild Adventures joins global effort to promote water safety Published 4:39 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

VALDOSTA — Children and families gathered at Wild Adventures Theme Park recently to take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, a global initiative aimed at teaching life-saving water safety skills.

Presented locally by Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, the lesson was held at Splash Island Waterpark and led by certified swim instructors from the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA. The 30-minute session took place at Catch-A-Wave Bay and gave young swimmers and their parents the opportunity to learn swimming techniques and acquire basic but important water safety knowledge, including how to safely enter and exit the water, float, and recognize potential hazards.

“We were proud to take part in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson again this year because water safety is a top priority at Wild Adventures,” said Asher Raymond, marketing manager. “Today was all about helping our youngest guest become more confident and safe in the water.”

Now in its 16th year, the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson unites aquatic facilities across more than 20 countries to raise awareness about the importance of swim lessons in reducing drowning risks. The annual event is held during the weeks leading up to July 4, when drowning rates in the U.S. historically peak.

“Our commitment to water safety doesn’t stop here,” Raymond said. “All summer long, kids at Splash Island can join our JAWS program, Junior Awareness of Water Safety. Every Saturday and Sunday, they’ll learn tips from our lifeguards

and earn a certificate for learning how to be safe in and around water.”

World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ is part of the Celebrate America Festival, which continues this week at Wild Adventures. The festival features free admission for active and retired military and includes fireworks displays July 4 and 5. Guests can purchase a single-day admission ticket for just $35, a savings of over 40% off gate pricing.

Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark are now open seven days a week. Families can enjoy more than 35 rides, hundreds of animals, dozens of water attractions, and a full season of special events — all in one destination.

Season passes are also available and offer unlimited visits during the Celebrate America Festival, as well as Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas later in the year.

For information about Celebrate America Festival, admission offers and season pass options, visit WildAdventures.com.