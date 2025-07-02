Your voice matters: Virtual meetings on regional housing, solar farms Published 4:40 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

CAMILLA – The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission invites residents, officials, businesses and community partners to participate in two upcoming virtual meetings aimed at gathering public input for two important regional initiatives: a regional housing assessment and a solar farm assessment.

As part of a summer internship program in partnership with Georgia Tech’s Partnership for Inclusive Innovation, SWGRC interns William Price and Tara Liu will lead the efforts to assess housing needs and the environmental and economic impacts of solar farms in the region. To support their data collection and community engagement efforts, the interns will host virtual public meetings on two separate dates.

The first round of meetings take place Tuesday, July 8, with the housing assessment meeting beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the solar farm assessment meeting at 10 a.m. A second opportunity to participate is Thursday, July 10, at the same times.

Community members are encouraged to attend the sessions to share insights, ask questions and learn more about the scope and goals of these regional projects. Links to join the meetings can be found at swgrc.org/regional-news.

In addition to the meetings, residents also are encouraged to complete online surveys for each project to help build a stronger, data-driven understanding of the region’s current conditions and future needs.

For information, visit the SWGRC website at swgrc.org or contact William Price or Barbara Reddick at 229-522-3552.