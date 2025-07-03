Braves offensive stars mostly nonexistent through first half Published 10:37 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

More than halfway through the season, the Braves are not who we thought they were.

This team that was supposed to be blossoming with young talent is performing at a punchless rate on offense. It is ranked around 19th in batting average, 19th in home runs and 24th in runs scored.

The organization that was supposed to be smart in locking up its core players before they really hit the prime of their careers has seen it backfire, as most all of them have seemingly regressed.

Two of the most frustrating players are crowd favorites. Let’s start with second baseman Ozzie Albies.

He batted .251 in last year’s injury-shortened season and has mustered just a .224 average this year with 57 strikeouts and six homers. He belted 33 homers and 109 RBIs just two years ago. His contract includes club options for 2026 and 2027 which makes you wonder if the Braves will pony up for what’s turned out to be a below-average hitter.

Then there’s Michael Harris II, arguably the best defensive center fielder in the National League. But his offensive numbers have dropped significantly since his rookie of the year season in 2022. His average dipped to .264 with 16 homers and 94 strikeouts in 2024. This year’s average is at a paltry .213 with only six homers and 69 strikeouts already.

The Braves have let multiple stars walk in recent years but the one they shouldn’t have let get away was first baseman Freddie Freeman.

From all accounts, it came down an extra year that the Braves didn’t want to pay for. Instead, they shifted their focus to up-and-comer Matt Olson, who immediately paid dividends with 34 homers in 2022 and 54 in 2023. But he’s averaged 169 strikeouts through his first three seasons with the Braves and is on pace to reach that total again this year.

Third baseman Austin Riley has never been a high average hitter, but the Braves could always count on him to hit for power. He smacked 33 homers in 2021, 38 in 2022 and 37 in 2023. But an injured hand limited him to 19 last year and he’s only collected 12 so far this year.

What do these stars have in common beside sub-standard offensive numbers? They were all signed to long-term contracts.

Olson signed an eight-year, $168 million contract after being traded to the Braves. He is signed through 2029 with a club option for 2030. Riley signed a 10-year, $212 million contract in 2022. Harris signed an eight-year, $72 million contract, with team options for the 2031 and 2032 season.

Along with Albies, all four have not delivered, which makes you wonder if complacency has set in? They are certainly better than what they have shown.

Maybe Jurickson Profar’s return from suspension will ignite the offense. But then you remember his PED suspension means he’s ineligible for the postseason. He’s only going to help so much.

The Braves need better. Pitching will only carry this team so far, especially with Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach out with injuries. They need their offensive stars to shine again.