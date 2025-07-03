John Sparks celebrated for 25 years of service with surprise send-off and proclamation Published 9:10 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

VALDOSTA — After more than two decades of service, John Sparks, the former executive director of Partnership Health Center, was met with surprise and gratitude as the community celebrated his legacy.

Sparks, who has led the nonprofit organization since its early years, was recognized for his leadership and steadfast commitment to improving healthcare access for the underserved. The event was filled with emotional tributes from staff and local leaders, each recognizing Sparks’ impact on the organization and the thousands of individuals it has helped.

The gathering was capped off with an official proclamation designating July 2, 2025, as “John Sparks Day” in honor of his years of service. Mayor Scott James Matheson and Chairman Bill Slaughter took time to “brag” about John’s efforts, reflecting on Sparks’ journey at Partnership Health Center.

That journey with Partnership Health Center began at a time of uncertainty and experimentation — a common reality, Sparks said, for many new nonprofits. Sparks explained that, like many new nonprofits, the first decade of the organization’s life was marked by trial and error as it searched for direction and purpose. Over time, that purpose became clear as the organization focused solely on helping those in need.

“The need is so incredible,” said Sparks. “People just do not realize how many people suffer because they don’t have access to healthcare.”

Under Sparks’ leadership, the center evolved from a small, volunteer-driven initiative into a thriving health provider offering primary care, urgent care, telemedicine, and pharmacy services. What began as a local solution grew into a community cornerstone, now delivering more than 18,000 patient visits annually.

As Sparks steps down, he remains optimistic about the future of the organization, which he believes is at a “tipping point” with the potential to become something even greater. Sparks made it clear that he was not alone; his team made it all possible.

He leaves the center in the hands of the new executive director, David Crawford. Crawford brings more than 17 years of nonprofit experience and is prepared to continue the work Sparks began. When asked what advice he has for the next generation of leadership, Sparks offered a simple but powerful message:

“Just love people. If you do that, it provides the motivation to do the hard things,” said Sparks as he looked to his team around him. “That is what all these people have done.”

Now, Sparks looks forward to watching the organization grow from afar, confident in the foundation he helped build and the lives still left to change.