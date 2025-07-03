Spartan culture in action at Scintilla basketball camp Published 1:00 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

VALDOSTA — Scintilla Charter Academy welcomed over 40 K–5th grade students to its Summer Basketball Camp, where energy, enthusiasm, and leadership took center court.

Led by Coach Evan Grantham, the camp focused on more than just athletic skills. From footwork drills to team-building exercises, young athletes embodied what it means to be a Spartan, on and off the court.

“Spartan Culture means holding yourself to a higher standard—because we don’t just play hard, we lead,” said Coach Grantham. “It’s about discipline, character, and building a team that respects one another.”

Spartan Culture at Scintilla Charter Academy is more than a slogan—it’s a way of life. It’s the belief that athletics are a vehicle for something greater: leadership, accountability, and personal growth.

For the past two years, Scintilla Charter Academy has been implementing the Lead ‘Em Up curriculum as part of a schoolwide effort to build leadership and character across athletics and academics. In prior years, this work was supported through training led by external consultants.

However, this year marks a new milestone: Grantham, Scintilla’s varsity basketball head coach and Head Golf Coach, is now a certified Lead ‘Em Up Coach. Coach Grantham will now lead the implementation of the curriculum throughout the school, ensuring that Spartan Culture is not just a concept, but a lived experience for every student-athlete and scholar.

“We’re thrilled to have Coach Grantham leading this work,” said Matt McCoy, Dean of Middle and Upper School. “His passion, consistency, and high standards make him the perfect leader to carry SCA Culture K–12. We’re not just focused on building athletes— we’re building great people.”