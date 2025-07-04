EDITORIAL: PSST! in full swing; catch a show soon Published 7:15 am Friday, July 4, 2025

With the opening of “The Wizard of Oz” last week, the Peach State Summer Theatre 2025 season is in full swing.

The season opened with “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” June 7. Audiences can expect to hear Cline hits such as “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Walkin after Midnight” and “Crazy.” The show follows Cline’s career from “her Virginia hometown to the Grand Ole Opry, Las Vegas and Carnegie Hall,” according to a PSST! synopsis.

A week later, the theatre troupe opened “Little Shop of Horrors,” a classic story about a guy, a girl and a man-eating plant.

“The Wizard of Oz” is a classic too, one that’s taken on a new life since its prequel “Wicked” made such a smash. Now that it’s opened, all three PSST! shows will play in rotating repertory through late July.

The creative team behind PSST! is Hank Rion, artistic director, H. Duke Guthrie, managing director, and several show directors, choreographers, scene designers, technical directors, sound designers, a live orchestra and more.

Valdosta State University is the umbrella organization for PSST!

VSU originally sponsored summer musical theatre on Jekyll Island for several years. In the early 2000s, the group traded Jekyll for home, opening the summer musical theatre in Valdosta.

It was, and remains, a courageous, ambitious and bold move.

Presenting a full season of three professional musicals in a matter of weeks in a comparatively rural section of Georgia takes a certain amount of daring.

PSST! shows are gems in the heart of South Georgia. The Valdosta Daily Times has long believed in the PSST! mission, serving as corporate sponsor for more than a decade.

Many people from other parts of Georgia would be surprised to discover the state’s official musical theatre is located in Valdosta.

Though PSST! attained the state designation several years ago, many Valdosta residents still seem surprised to learn professional music theatre is available each summer in Lowndes County.

End the surprise.

Go see a PSST! show. But do it soon.

Plenty of other folks already know the quality of Peach State Summer Theatre. Tickets are selling quick, and in a few weeks, PSST! will be gone until next summer.

More information: Call PSST! box office, (229) 259-7770; or visit www.valdosta.edu/psst.