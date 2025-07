Education Briefs for July 4, 2025 Published 7:06 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Students named to Dean’s Honor Roll at Ole Miss

UNIVERSITY, Miss. — The University of Mississippi recently announced the dean’s honor roll for Spring 2025.

Dean’s Honor Roll, is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

Area students on the honor roll include:

Hahira: Courtney Bonner.

Valdosta: Jason Myddelton.

Georgia Southern announces Spring 2025 dean’s list

STATESBORO— Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,800 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2025 dean’s list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Area students include:

Adel: Michelle Hernandez, Caia Davis, Ny’shaun Wallace, Amaya Durden.

Barney: Caleb Rogers.

Hahira: Zykeriya Berrian, William Baker, Mary Lott, Camden Singletary, Taylor Lee.

Lakeland: Samuel Mancil.

Nashville: Hannah Moore.

Naylor: Kayla Fulton.

Sparks: Hunter Dixon.

Quitman: Dawson Peek of Quitman.

Valdosta: Andrew Clark, Elijah Griffin, Taylor Crews, Zyanna Morgan, Ross Dawson, A`Mari Smith, Jose Estevez, Pedro Haranki, Jayden Stone, Genesis Copeland, Landon Hart, Lindsey Warren, Tatiana Quintero, Carter Ellington, Kaleece Williams, Imani Johnson, Kimani Murray-Pennywell, Te’yahna Thomas, Job Perry, Tyler Fralick, Ramone Estevez.

Georgia Southern announces president’s list

STATESBORO— Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,420 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2025 president’s list.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Area students include:

Adel: Emma Rogers, Nely Fernandez.

Alapaha: Andrew Nipper.

Hahira: Mckenzie Wadsworth.

Lakeland: Micah Craven.

Nashville: Margaret Ray.

Naylor: De’ariah Mitchell.

Ray City: James Heard.

Valdosta: McLean Reagan, Kehmya Williams, Camari Gaskins, John Horne, Declan Walker, Amani Newson, Thi Hoang Phung Huynh, Robert Lockhart, Chelsea Baker, Jasmin Jenkins, Kinley Touchton.