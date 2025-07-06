Teen shot to death in Remerton Published 3:19 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

REMERTON — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for any witnesses to a shooting in Remerton Saturday — or anyone with information about it.

The GBI and the Remerton Police Department are investigating the death of a 16-year-old Saturday morning, according to an email form Zach Johnson, GBI assistant special agent in charge.

“At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, 2025, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Baytree Place in Remerton, Georgia,” Johnson wrote. “The juvenile victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.”

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Agents have determined that many people were present when the shooting occurred.

The GBI is asking for anyone with information to call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online. and can be made anonymously.