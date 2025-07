Board of Elections to meet Published 9:58 am Monday, July 7, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Board of Elections will conduct its monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at the Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. in Valdosta

All interested parties are invited to attend.

For meeting information, please call the Elections office at (229) 671-2850 or email elections@lowndescountyga.gov.