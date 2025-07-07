GARY WISENBAKER: Trump proves America is back Published 11:18 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Taking in the successes of the first six months of President Donald Trump’s second term has been closely akin to drinking water from a firehose.

And Mr. Trump’s first six months in office mark one of the most transformative starts to a presidency in modern American history. From the kitchen table issues that matter to everyday Americans to complex geopolitical arenas once thought intractable, Trump has not only hit the ground running—he’s redefining success in Washington and global trade.

The “Big Beautiful Bill” which slashes taxes and spending and streamlines government agencies for other savings is just part of Mr. Trump’s plan to upgrade the delivery of government services.

This bold measure recently passed the Senate and heads to the House for final approval.

Since returning to the Oval Office, Mr. Trump has taken other decisive economic steps to tame inflation, which had stubbornly lingered under the previous administration. While others talked, Trump acted. He cut regulatory red tape, reinstated energy production initiatives that slashed fuel prices nearly overnight and used targeted tariffs to rebalance trade—without triggering price hikes.

In fact, his strategic use of tariffs has achieved something economists said couldn’t be done: better trade deals with no inflationary backlash. American consumers are benefiting from lower costs and greater confidence. In fact, many economists are now opening admitting that Mr. Trump “outsmarted us on trade.”

Indeed.

By unleashing American energy production, Mr. Trump not only created jobs and reduced household energy costs but also reduced our dependence on unstable foreign regimes. And energy is the key to controlling prices and inflation.

But Mr. Trump’s presidency has never been just about economics. He is once again proving himself to be a president of peace through strength. His direct, no-nonsense style has achieved what decades of bureaucratic dithering could not: combined American military might and united the Arab world to neutralize the Iranian nuclear threat.

Meanwhile, Trump has forged ahead with ceasefire agreements in both Gaza and Ukraine—two of the most volatile and destructive conflicts in recent memory. In Ukraine, Trump cut through the stalemate by leveraging U.S. influence with NATO allies and making direct negotiations in Turkey a reality with both Kyiv and Moscow.

In Gaza, Mr. Trump brought together historic adversaries under the banner of peace. By reaffirming America’s commitment to Israel’s security while simultaneously championing humanitarian aid, he has created space for hope in a region too long ruled by fear and fury.

Mr. Trump’s work to rebuild strategic partnerships with Middle Eastern allies, ensures that they align with U.S. policy goals rather than undercutting them. These countries, once drifting toward China and Russia, are now firmly back in America’s sphere of influence.

Mr. Trump brokered peace between India and Pakistan (the latter nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize) and a peace agreement brokered by the White House to stem the bloodshed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda was recently signed in Washington.

And in the meantime, Mr. Trump met with the NATO allies and convinced them to buck up their national defense spending. No small feat here.

Of equal import are his wins at the United States Supeme Court. By putting an end to the imperial judiciary by striking down nationwide injunctions, SCOTUS reaffirmed that Mr. Trump is president and has powers and duties delegated to him under the Constitution, none of which he has illegally or unconstitutionally exercised.

Of course, while Mr. Trump is making the hard decisions necessary to restore American greatness, the Federal Reserve is dragging its feet. Despite clear economic improvements—falling inflation, rising productivity, and a resilient labor market—Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has stubbornly refused to lower interest rates. Mr. Powell must go.

In just six months, Mr. Trump has reminded the world that America is not to be trifled with. Our allies respect us again. Our adversaries fear us again. And the American people—long cynical about government—are beginning to believe again.

And the best part? He’s just getting started.

Gary Wisenbaker is a REALTOR© with Century 21 Realty Advisors and can be reached at

gary50155@gmail.com and (912) 713-2553.