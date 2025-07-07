Lowndes Co. Building Permits Published 11:10 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Valdosta

American Roofing, 1613 Bonnie Dr., Building, $8,995

J&J Remodeling of GA, Inc., 2503 N. Sherwood Dr., Building, $4,800

Valerie Mayo, 2568 Forrestwood Dr., Building, $15,000

Dedric McNair, 1305 Partridge Pl, Building, $5,000

Etheridge Electric Co., 307 Rosedale Pl, Electrical, $500

A-1 Roofing Company, 200 Brookview Terrace, Roofing, $18,350

J&J Roofing and Construction, 121 Princeton Ln., Roofing, $11,700

Elevate Roofing & Exteriors, 1210 W. Magnolia St., Roofing, $4,300

Val Service Enterprises, Inc., 2821 Fawnwood Cir, Mechanical, $5,400

Platinum roofing Solutions, Inc.., 3009 Wendover Rd., Roofing, $27,703

Lee Hampton, 2211 White Oak Dr., Building, $30,000

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 1034 Bunche Dr., Electrical, $38,997

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 1034 Bunche Dr., Building, $38,997

Ray & Son Heating & Air Condition, Inc., 900 Maplewood Dr., Plumbing, $8,350

Ray & Son Heating & Air Condition, Inc., 900 Maplewood Dr., Electrical, $8,350

Merriman Construction, LLC, 1428 W. Magnolia St., Building, $20,000

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 3952 Cutter Pt., Electrical, $46,569

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 3952 Cutter Pt., Building, $46,569

Anderson Power Services, 2836 Willow Wood Cir, Electrical, $20,833

Pyramid Roofing Company, 1 Fulton Pl, Roofing, $6,000

Freedom Forever Georgia, LLC, 1418 Willie Houseal Dr., Building, $32,318

Pyramid Roofing Company, 802 Tanglewood Dr., Roofing, $12,000

Pyramid Roofing Company, 517 N. Oak St., Roofing, $35,000

J&J Remodeling of GA, Inc., 2106 White Oak Dr., Building, $1,860

1st Choice Electric, 909 Williamsburg Dr., Electrical, $2,500

Anchor Point Management, 1002 N. St. Augustine Rd., Plan Review, $750,000

Verone Myers Remodeling, 3326 Bellemeade Dr., Building, $26,000

Verone Myers Remodeling, 2262 Jaycee Shack Rd., Building, $11,800

Action Design Build, LLC, 1406 N. St. Augustine Rd., Plan Review, $17,500

Lost Creek Construction, Inc., 707 Gil Harbin Ind. Blvd., Roofing, $113,550

Kevin Hollis, LLC, 308 E. Hill Ave., Building, $2,400

Universal Remodeling & Roofing, LLC, 1501 Miramar St., Roofing, $11,000

Connectit Service, LLC, 3116 Vanelle Dr., Mechanical, $4,750

AllState Construction Group, Inc., 4387 Inner Perimeter Rd., Plan Review, $12,000,000

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 2000 Fawnridge Rd., Roofing, $8,216

Marilyn Landon, 1017 W. Gordon St., Accessory Structure, $3,000

Platinum Roofing Solutions, Inc., 3815 Bermuda Run Dr., Roofing, $20,132

Gene Rowell, 900 E. Cranford Ave., Building, $70,000

Tammy Thomas, 1167 N. Lakeshore Dr., Electrical, $45,000

Tammy Thomas, 1167 N. Lakeshore Dr., Plumbing, $45,000

Tammy Thomas, 1167 N. Lakeshore Dr., Building, $45,000

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 5229 Zion Pt., Roofing, $10,950

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 208 W. Alden Ave., Roofing, $10,400

Minor Carrillo, 1709 Charlton St., Addition, $10,000

Rutland Low Voltage, 4590 Inner Perimeter Rd., Low Voltage, $28,000

Etheridge Electric, Inc., 1206 Ridge Pointe, Electrical, $2,200

J.H. Strickland Construction, LLC, 2908 Tyndall Dr., Roofing, $12,630

Jose Lage, 310 Baytree Rd. B14, Building, $15,000

Jose Lage, 310 Baytree Rd. B12, Building, $15,000

Jose Lage, 310 Baytree Rd. B11, Building, $15,000

Jose Lage, 310 Baytree Rd. A4, Building, $15,000

Jose Lage, 310 Baytree Rd. A2, Building, $15,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. G53, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. G50, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. G52, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. F48, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. F47, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. F45, Building, $8,000

D’Osta Properties, 616 Scott dr., Roofing, $5,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. F44, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. F43, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. E35, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. D32, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. D29, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. D25, Building, $8,000

Lydia Ann Walker-Smith, 1304 Wainwright dr., Building, $1,250

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. C22, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. C21, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. B15, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. B12, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. B 11, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. A2, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. A1, Building, $8,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. G, Building, $2,000

H&H Home Improvement, 2319 Frederick Pl, Roofing, $5,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. F, Building, $2,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. E, Building, $2,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. D, Building, $2,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. C, Building, $2,000

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. B, Building, $2,000

Clay’s Construction & Development, 1202 W. Park Ave., Building, $35,995

Jose Lage, 1700 Williams St. A, Building, $2,000

Etheridge Electric, Inc., 203 E. Savannah Ave., Electrical, $65,000

Beauty & Splendor Rustic Wood Working, 3368 Greystone Way, Building, $1,800

Franklin Electrical Solutions, Inc., 1620 Boone Dr., Electrical, $7,145

United Contracting & Roofing, 711 Gil Harbin Inc. Blvd., Building, $268,458

C5 Structures, 2308 Bemiss Rd., Roofing, $1,500

Universal Remodeling & Roofing, LLC, 3218 Wildwood Plantation Dr., Roofing, $15,000

Anderson Power Services, 315 Oak Center Pl, Plumbing, $1,500

Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., 1221 Lakeview Dr., Mechanical, $10,309

Anderson Power Services, 315 Oak Center Pl, Electrical, $13,661

ARAC Roof IT Forward, LLC, 1004 E. Force St., Roofing, $6,100

Arrow Group Roofing, LLC, 2105 Charlton St., Roofing, $800

Catsup LLC, 1109 E. Cranford Ave., Roofing, $4,500

SRS Skilled Home Services, LLC, 2010 Melrose Dr., Building, $54,000

Hale’s Heating and Air, LLC, 201 W. Gordon St., Mechanical, $6,515

DeBerry Electric Co., Inc., 1741 Grotto Rd., Electrical, $400,000

MJ Dale, 1394 N. St. Augustine Rd., Plan Review, $100,000

Macon Everything Possible, Inc., 10 Hal Cir, Roofing, $12,600

Budd Properties, 702 E. Collier St., Plumbing, $400

Dasher

Barbara Southall, 3745 Ben Hill Rd., Mobile Home, $22,843

Hahira

Verone Myers Remodeling, 206 E. Lawson St., Building, 470,000

Coombs Heating & air Conditioning, Inc., 205 S. Church St., Mechanical, $1,500

Bryant Roofing, 207 E. Marshall St., Roofing, $6,700

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 812 Madelyn St., Roofing, $8,625

Coombs Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., 100 W. Main St., Mechanical, $8,000

Etheridge Electric, Inc., 837 Union rd., Electrical, $10,000

Strada Services, LLC, 1596 Beverly Ln., Mechanical, $4,800

Strada Services, LLC, 1600 Beverly Ln., Mechanical, $4,000

Atom Roofing & Construction, 134 Mockingbird Crossing, Rooding, $14,250

Ray & Son, Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., 705 E. Main St., Mechanical, $9,247

Owens Vinyl Siding, LLC, 303 Barry Field Cir, Building, $355

Lake Park

Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., 309 Long Pond Rd., Mechanical, $10,855

Lowndes

Williams Electric Service & Signs, Inc., 4553 Tillman Bluff Rd., Electrical, $12,500

Etheridge Electric Co., 4001 Pine Pl, Electrical, $750