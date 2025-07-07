Man found sleeping at traffic stop arrested on drug, gun charges Published 6:23 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta Police Department officers charged a man on Thursday, July 3, with drunk driving, possession of MDMA and gun possession by a felon after finding him asleep at the wheel at a stoplight.

An officer found 29-year-old Jarious Gardner stopped at a green light at the intersection of Bemiss Road and Northside Drive. The driver did not move, and when the officer checked, he found Gardner asleep at the wheel, the car still in drive.

“When officers finally woke Gardner up and he rolled down his window, he appeared to be confused and could not follow the officer’s directions,” a press release from VPD said. “Officers immediately detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Gardner.”

Email newsletter signup

Gardner was arrested due to the officer’s suspicions that he was driving drunk. During the ensuing search, alleged MDMA pills were found, as well as a gun in the backseat. Gardner was charged with drunk driving, drug possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.