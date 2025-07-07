New Baytree apartments set to open by fall semester Published 11:08 am Monday, July 7, 2025

VALDOSTA — A new student housing complex, Baytree 707, is under construction and expected to open its doors by Aug. 15, just in time for the fall semester.

The property, owned by the same developers as Magnolia Reserve, will offer fully furnished apartments in 2-bedroom 2-bath ($780 per person) and 3-bedroom 3-bath ($660 per person) layouts.

Located within walking distance of Valdosta State University, Baytree 707 will feature a patio with a fountain and an amenity center. However, unlike other student properties in the area, it will not include a pool. While many students are eager for additional housing options near campus, some are expressing concerns about the pricing and the complex’s connection to Magnolia Reserve.

“Although they are very nice and spacious apartments, I honestly think they are overpriced to be considered student living,” said VSU student Sydney Shavers. “When it comes to these newly built complexes, a lot of them are quick to label themselves as student living yet do nothing that would help benefit the students. If this apartment complex is anything like Magnolia Reserve, I personally would advise students to find a more affordable option.”

Magnolia Reserve, which opened under the same ownership, faced serious issues during its launch in 2023.

Students who had signed leases were left without housing when construction delays pushed completion beyond the promised July 31 deadline. Many were forced to sleep in cars, stay in hotels, or temporarily live with friends. Final renovations were not completed until November of that year, nearly three months into the semester.

A representative from Baytree 707 initially agreed to participate in an interview for this article but did not attend the scheduled meeting.

Baytree 707 has not yet responded to concerns or released further details about what student support or leasing protections will be offered should delays arise.