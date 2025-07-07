STACY BUSH: Understanding succession and legacy planning Published 11:32 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Succession and legacy planning goes beyond drafting a will; it involves creating a strategic framework for transferring your wealth, values, and responsibilities to the next generation or chosen beneficiaries. As you accumulate assets or approach later stages of life, it becomes increasingly important to ensure that your estate is managed and distributed according to your wishes.

Every adult should have a basic estate plan that includes a will, durable powers of attorney for finances and healthcare, and a healthcare directive or living will. These documents ensure that someone you trust can make important decisions if you’re incapacitated and that your medical wishes are respected in critical situations. They also provide legal clarity that can help minimize confusion or conflict among family members.

In addition to a will, many individuals benefit from establishing trusts. Revocable living trusts, for example, allow assets to pass outside of probate and offer more control, privacy, and continuity in the event of incapacity. They’re especially helpful for those who own property in multiple states or have blended families. Irrevocable trusts can provide tax and asset protection benefits, but because of their permanent nature, they require careful planning and professional guidance.

Beneficiary designations on accounts such as IRAs, 401(k)s, and life insurance policies take precedence over instructions in a will, so it’s important to review and update them regularly.

These updates are particularly important after major life changes, such as marriage, divorce, or the birth of a child.

For high-net-worth individuals, minimizing estate taxes is another key consideration. Although federal estate tax exemptions are currently high, they are expected to decrease in the coming years, and some states have their own estate tax thresholds. Strategic lifetime gifting – such as using the annual gift tax exclusion or making direct payments for education or medical expenses – can help reduce taxable estates while also witnessing the impact of your generosity.

Business owners face unique succession challenges that require long-term planning. Whether transferring ownership to family, selling to employees, or exiting through a third-party sale, it’s important to plan early. This includes valuing the business, exploring tax-efficient transfer options, and developing capable successors. Family-owned businesses must also address potential tensions among heirs, especially when some are involved in the business and others are not. Tools like buy-sell agreements and key-person insurance can help preserve value and

ensure continuity.

Open communication is essential to effective succession planning. Families that engage in structured discussions about intentions, values, and responsibilities are better prepared for transitions.

These conversations often include financial education for heirs, the establishment of family governance protocols, and regular reviews of the succession plan to ensure alignment with current circumstances and laws.

The Value of Advice

Summer is a great time to revisit your financial goals and make sure your plans are working for you. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to strengthen your current strategy, focusing on essentials like preparing for the future can make a big difference. But navigating all of that alone can be overwhelming – which is where trusted financial advice comes in.

A skilled advisor can help you clarify your priorities, tailor a plan to your life, and adjust along the way as things change. That kind of guidance turns good intentions into confident, forward-moving action – and that’s what builds long-term financial resilience.

Stacy Buch is with Bush Wealth Management. The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice.