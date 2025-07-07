Valdosta native appointed to international church role Published 11:13 am Monday, July 7, 2025

VALDOSTA — Who would have thought that someone with roots in Barney and Morven, Georgia, would one day be leading churches across the globe? That’s the remarkable journey of Pastor Jeremy Q. Henry, a proud son of South Georgia, who has been appointed as administrative assistant to the Kenya East Africa First Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC).

Henry, who now serves as the lead pastor of Holy Redeemer Institutional COGIC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has deep family ties in the Valdosta area and grew up with the values, faith, and work ethic that mark so many in Lowndes and Brooks counties, according to the announcement of his appointment.

In this new international appointment, Henry will help lead and train more than 230 churches across Kenya and East Africa, working under the leadership of Bishop Jerry L. Ivery and Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter, supervisor of the Department of Women.

His role includes monthly leadership development sessions, ministerial training, and spiritual formation for pastors, superintendents, and ministry leaders across the continent.

“This assignment is not just spiritual; it’s transformational,” the announcement said. “The Kenya East Africa First Jurisdiction is also involved in supporting orphanages, building hospitals and medical centers, and empowering women through employment and enterprise. Through these efforts, over 2,500 women have gained employment, and new health facilities are bringing hope to underserved communities.”

Henry first traveled to Kenya in 2023 with Dr. Daniels-Carter, and now he returns in a leadership capacity, representing not only his church but also the rich legacy of faith and service instilled in him back home.

“This is bigger than me,” Henry said. “This is about carrying the heart of South Georgia to the nations—serving, building, and equipping others in the spirit of excellence.”

The Church of God in Christ is now active in more than 100 nations, according to Henry’s announcement, and it is continuing its global expansion.