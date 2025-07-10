Lip Sync Battle to raise money for Girls on the Run Published 10:39 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

VALDOSTA — Girls on the Run will host its annual Lip Sync Battle fundraiser Aug. 1 in the ballroom at the Student Union of Valdosta State University.

CBC Bank sponsors the event.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will kick off with cocktails (cash bar) and a chance to mingle before the lights go down and the spotlight comes up. Then, get ready for high-energy performances from the talented competitors.

Each performer has a fundraising page at https://www.pinwheel.us/donate/LIPSYNCBATTLE2025, and every dollar donated counts as a vote. Cast your financial vote to help your favorite performer/group take home Oscar Gold!

Votes are already being accepted online, and the audience can continue to add their votes with cash or credit card on the night of the Lip Sync Battle.

The event includes awards for members of the audience too, including Cast of Characters for the table that brings the most energy, Best Table Set Design, Paparazzi Favorite and more.

Tickets and tables are limited and are available through Ticketmaster.