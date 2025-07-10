Students use STEM knowledge to help community member Published 5:14 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

VALDOSTA — A recent project let two St. John Catholic School students put their STEM knowledge to work helping a member of the community.

A community member reached out to St. John School with a request, the school said in a press release about the project. The man, whom the school identified only as Grady, needed a special component to house his stylus and connect his communication device to his wheelchair.

Facilitated by Arlene Manning, the school identified two students, Cole Hamilton and Parker Staton, who were eager to take on this challenge using their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The students met with Grady and took the time to assess his requirements carefully, the school said. They listened intently as he detailed his needs, noting everything from the dimensions of the space available on his wheelchair to the specific functionalities that the component would need to support. This initial meeting was not just a formality; it was a vital step in ensuring that the students understood the real-world implications of their project.

With their newfound knowledge in hand, students brainstormed and drafted design concepts that would meet Grady’s needs. Leveraging the new technology they learned about in their STEM classes, they turned to TinkerCad, a user-friendly 3D design software. With a vision in mind, the duo crafted their prototype, aligning their creativity with technical skills acquired through their studies.

“The real magic happened when they brought their design to life using the school’s 3D printer,” the school said. “The first prototype was an exciting milestone in their project, but the students soon realized that further modifications were necessary to better serve Grady’s needs. This iterative design process was an invaluable learning experience, teaching them the importance of adaptability and continuous improvement in engineering.”

After several rounds of testing, adjustments, and refinements, the students were thrilled to present the final component to Grady. It successfully met the requirements set forth, marking a new chapter in Grady’s ability to communicate more effectively, the school said.

“The project exemplifies the core values of St. John School’s STEM program: innovation, collaboration, and community service,” the release said. “By merging education with real-life application, students not only gained hands-on experience but also learned the profound impact their skills can have on someone’s life.”