Valdosta police S.A.Y.V.E. program to guide teens toward better choices Published 7:08 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Erica Thrift | Provided photo: Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan and City Manager Richard Hardy speak to the youth taking part in the S.A.Y.V.E program. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Erica Thrift | Provided photo: Captain Colby Clark speaks to attendees of the Valdosta Police Department's S.A.Y.V.E program.

VALDOSTA — In an effort to break the cycle of youth violence and create safer futures for Valdosta teens, the Valdosta Police Department hosted its second annual S.A.Y.V.E. (Stand Against Youth Violence Education) initiative this week.

Running out of the City Hall Annex, the program is aimed at teens ages 13 to 16, a pivotal age group that Chief Leslie Manahan and Captain Colby Clark say is vulnerable to negative influences and open to powerful change. Starting each day at 8 a.m., teens gather to participate in interactive presentations, group discussions, and real-world case studies.

Topics covered include bullying, drug use, gang influence, firearm safety, peer pressure, and the juvenile justice system. Sessions are led by VPD officers, school resource officers, a juvenile court judge, district attorney’s office members, and a victim advocate. These visitors share firsthand stories and scenarios that highlight how a single decision can impact a lifetime.

“The most important thing that we focus on is building a relationship, engaging with them, getting on their level, and being honest with them,” Clark said.

Throughout the week, teens are encouraged to ask questions and connect with the adults present, not just as authority figures, but as mentors. The program is not just about preventing crime; it is about preventing isolation.

“Having somebody that invests in you, for any child or really any person, can have a huge impact on the decisions that they make,” Clark said. “If they have got somebody that’s looking out for them… it can definitely impact those decisions when it happens in the moment.”

This year, the program also welcomed guest speakers from the Assistant District Attorney’s Office, including ADA Joseph McKinnon, and the Victim’s Advocacy Office, who discussed the legal consequences of youth crimes and the emotional impact on victims. Students even get a behind-the-scenes look at real case studies involving juveniles.

To ensure full accessibility, breakfast and lunch are provided daily, and free rides are provided to participants through the Valdosta On-Demand program. The S.A.Y.V.E. program has already grown since its debut in 2024. Clark discussed how students and parents praised the first round of sessions for being impactful, eye-opening, and real.

“The biggest thing I hope they take home is that your choices matter,” he said. “Life is about choices. Choices have consequences.”

As the week progressed, students continued to explore how to navigate situations, resolve conflicts without violence, and access resources when facing difficult situations.