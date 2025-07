Alapaha Conservation District meeting planned Published 2:46 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Alapaha Conservation District will hold a regular district meeting along with the local work group meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 13. The meeting will be held in-person at the NRCS office, 2108 E. Hill Ave., Valdosta.

Please make every effort to attend. RSVP by Aug. 11.

For additional information contact katelyn.poppell@gacd.us or 386-205-5508.