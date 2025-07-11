Ashley Street business catches fire; no one injured Published 2:54 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

VALDOSTA — No one was injured after a building caught fire in the early morning of July 5.

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. for a building fire on North Ashley Street. When the first firefighters arrived, they found that the back of 24/7 Tire, a local used tire shop, had smoke and fire billowing out from the back of the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished by 17 officers on scene, and both police and South Georgia Health EMS came to assist. No one was reported injured, and the fire did not spread to any nearby buildings as a result of this fire.

This fire is one of the first reported structure fires in July, and comes right after VFD announced their June responses. The month of June had 342 calls, of which only eight were for structure fires.