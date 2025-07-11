Lowndes voters to cast ballots at single location Tuesday Published 2:04 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Elections Board will have only one polling place open Tuesday for the runoff election.

The voting precinct at Mt. Calvary Church, 505 E. Force St., in Valdosta, will be open 7 a.m. to. 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The election involves only the Democratic primary for one seat on the Public Service Commission.

Two PSC seats are up for election this year, but only one of the races involves a runoff.

Four candidates sought the Democratic nomination to District 3 of the PSC, but one was disqualified during early voting because he was found to have not lived in the district the required length of time.

Of the remaining candidates, Keisha Waites received 58,022 votes to Peter Hubbard’s 41,912 and Robert Jones’ 26,036. While Waites received the most votes, it was short of the majority needed to win the election.

Waites and Hubbard will face off Tuesday in the runoff. The winner will run against Republican Fitz Johnson, who had no opposition in the primary.

Because voter turnout was less than 1% on June 17, the county is able to operate a single voting precinct for this runoff instead of the 19 precincts that are typically open.

In the primary election June 17, Tim Echols defeated Lee Muns to become the Republican nominee for the District 2 seat. In November he’ll face Democrat Alicia Johnson, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Neither of them are involved in Tuesday’s vote.