MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ and ’40 Acres’ Published 4:03 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

“Jurassic World: Rebirth”

(Action/Thriller/Science-Fiction: 2 hours, 14 minutes)

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey

Director: Gareth Edwards

Rated: PG-13 (Intense sequences of violence action, bloody images, suggestive references, language and drug references)

Movie Review:

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” is the latest movie in the franchise to try to reboot this movie series. It takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion (2022). Although they may be starting over again, the formula remains the same. So, this is not a rebirth. It is an alternate narrative again.

Five years post-Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), a group of seven that includes mercenaries, a prominent paleontologist, and a corporate exec all board a boat going to an equatorial destination where the most predatorial dinosaurs live. They encounter a family of four along the way that complicates their mission even more. Led by Zora Bennett (Johansson), the group is trying to collect blood samples from the three largest dinosaurs on land, in water and in the air. Soon, they are screaming and running from animals the size of submarines and military jets.

“Jurassic Park” movies maintain the same formula with each screenplay. People enter a place where dinosaurs exist. The dinosaurs typically escape and start killing the people. Then, survival becomes the nature of matters. This pattern is timeworn.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” also suffers from unconvincing acting. This includes misplaced comedic lines. This is regrettable with notable stars such as superstar Scarlett Johansson and two-time Oscar recipient Mahershala Ali. The cast plays characters who stand around looking at dangerous dinosaurs when they should be running. Their hesitation leads to unnecessary action stunts.

Visual and special effects are admirable, and the dinosaurs inspire adventure and awe-inspiring still. These aspects make this action-adventure enjoyable despite subpar components. This adventure is entertaining, but that does not equate to solidly good.

Grade: C+ (Gargantuan mildness.)

“40 Acres”

(Action/Thriller: 1 hour, 53 minutes)

Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Kataem O’Connor, Michael Greyeyes, Milcania Diaz-Rojas and Elizabeth Saunders

Director: R.T. Thorne

Rated: R (Strong bloody violent content, strong language, sexual innuendo)

Movie Review:

R. T. Thorne delivers a powerful movie in his feature directorial debut. It stars Danielle Deadwyler as Hailey Freeman, the descendent of African-American farmers who moved to Canada after the Civil War. She and an interracially blended family survive after a postapocalyptic event, where a fungal virus creates a famine-plagued world where farmland is the most prized land commodity.

Hailey, her son Emmanuel (an impressive O’Connor), Hailey’s indigenous husband Galen (Greyeyes) and several others of their family must defend their land from malicious cannibals. They defend their farm with a dedicated precision. All is well until a beautiful young woman named Dawn (a beautifully engaging Diaz-Rojas) arrives. Emmanuel quickly becomes infatuated with Dawn, but Hailey and Galen do not trust her.

R.T. Thorne is a director to watch. He easily makes this movie intriguing from its first scene. He knows how to create action with a sense of urgent mystique. Throne and cowriter Glenn Taylor craft a straightforward story without getting bogged down by romantic substory or unnecessary character associations. They simply tell a dystopian story in five chapters.

The cast is superb. Danielle Deadwyler always gives impressive performances. The notable is “Till” (2022). She tells much with her Bette Davis eyes glances.

Michael Greyeyes, Kataem O’Connor, Milcania Diaz-Rojas and Elizabeth Saunders are some of the actors of this talented ensemble. O’Connor is especially engaging. He shines often and feels like the lead actor in many of this movie’s scenes.

“40 Acres” is similar in style to “Walking Dead,” but it is better. Thorne and his team make this about family and courage. “40 Acres” is an inviting, albeit very violent screenplay with unexpected moments that shine.

Grade: B+ (Audiences receive 40 splendid acres, mule not included.)