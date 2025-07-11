One person hurt after apartment catches fire Published 2:48 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a 911 call to the Magnolia Square apartment complex on the afternoon of July 3. One person was injured after trying to escape and was displaced due to damage.

The first firefighters on the scene found smoke billowing out of a second-story window in the apartment complex. According to a press release from VFD, the cause of the fire was “determined to be unattended cooking.” The Valdosta Police Department and first responders were also on scene to assist.

The hurt occupant was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, and The American Red Cross stepped in to help with housing. No one else was injured, and the fire was contained to one apartment.