Pets of the Week July 11 Published 3:11 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Ruby is ready. She is ready for you, ready for training, ready to run, and ready to show you the loyalty that no human deserves. This three-year-old tan lab/Carolina mix is full of life and love. Now Ruby is eagerly waiting to start her next adventure. She's just waiting for you to come take her home today. (Tommy Davis/Special to The Observer) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Rita wants to know what your favorite summer treat is? Hers would be coming home with you. This sweet two-year-old white and brown tabby is ready to go home with you today. Existing somewhere between shy and outgoing, Rita is excited to exchange purrs and nuzzles for treats and pets. (Tommy Davis/Special to The Observer)

The Pets of the Week are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd. in Valdosta, noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Monday and Saturday. Call (229) 671-2760 for details.

Adoption fees are $80 for dogs and $55 for cats.

All dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are de-wormed, flea sprayed, nails are trimmed, ears are cleaned/treated for ear mites, and are vaccinated with their first set of shots. All pets are spayed or neutered, receive a vet exam, rabies vaccination, microchip ID and registration.