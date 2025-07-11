Regional Commission welcomes new chairman Published 3:19 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Southern Georgia Regional Commission saluted its outgoing chairman and welcomed its new one during a recent meeting.

Mayor Lee Gowen of Folkston recently completed his two-year term as chairman and continues to serve as a member of the council, representing the City of Folkston. His leadership during his term was marked by a strong commitment to collaboration, strategic growth, and public service throughout Southern Georgia, the commission said in a press release.

“Lee has been a steady and effective voice for progress in our region,” said Kimberly Hobbs, executive director of SGRC. “His contributions as chairman have left a lasting impact, and we are grateful for his continued service on the council.”

In recognition of his leadership, Hobbs presented Gowen with a commemorative gavel to honor his service and achievements.

Meanwhile, Neal Bennett of Pierce County has officially begun his two-year term as Chairman of the SGRC Council.

Bennett represents Pierce County on the council and steps into this leadership role with a vision rooted in collaboration, innovation, and community advancement, the commission said.

“Chairman Bennett brings a strong sense of purpose and a clear commitment to regional progress,” Hobbs said. “We are excited to work alongside him in this new capacity and look forward to the momentum his leadership will bring.”

Bennett’s role as council chair places him at the forefront of SGRC’s mission to support planning, development, and strategic partnerships across Southern Georgia’s 18-county region, the commission said.