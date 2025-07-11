South Georgia standouts represent Team Georgia on a national level in Omaha Published 2:00 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

VALDOSTA — Several South Georgia baseball players recently took the field in Omaha, Nebraska, as part of the 2025 High School Baseball National Championship Series, a national event that brought together top-tier high school talent from across the country.

Held from July 3–6 at Charles Schwab Field and Creighton Prep, the tournament featured 16 elite teams and was broadcast live online, giving athletes the chance to compete and be seen on a national stage.

Team Georgia, led by Lowndes head coach Ryan Page, included local standout players from Lowndes, Colquitt, and Lanier counties. These athletes put their summer travel ball schedules on hold to come together and represent the state in a team-first, high-stakes setting.

The coaching staff featured some of Georgia’s most respected leaders in high school baseball, including David Smart, head coach at Lambert High School; David Richardson, head coach at Hillgrove High School; and Tony Kirkland, former head coach at Colquitt County. Together, this experienced group helped guide a roster full of talent and potential through intense national competition.

“There’s a great opportunity for them to get exposure. USA Baseball is there, MLB scouts are there, they’re playing against the best players in the country,” said Page.

While many of the athletes regularly compete in showcase travel ball events, Page emphasized that the Omaha series was different. This tournament was not just about individual stats—it was about winning. The pressure of single-elimination games pushed players to focus on strategy, teamwork, and execution.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to showcase not just their skill set but their mind and their ability to play the game… and see what kind of player they’re going to be in college,” said Page.

Familiar faces from Lowndes — including Cason Fletcher and Brinson Rountree — were among the local standouts, joined by Bowen DeRosso of Colquitt and Grant Gano of Lanier. All delivered strong performances, with Gano turning in a standout start on the mound against Massachusetts, helping secure one of Georgia’s key wins in the tournament.

For some, the setting mimicked the competitive atmosphere of college baseball, where sacrifices, base running, and situational defense matter just as much as big hits. Page and the coaching staff challenged the players to return to that mindset: playing to win, not just playing to be seen.

“I was really proud of our South Georgia kids,” Page said. “I’m proud of our kids down here for their performance and what they were able to accomplish.”

Team Georgia opened the tournament with an impressive 10-3 victory over Louisiana, setting the tone for a strong run.

On Day 2, they edged out Massachusetts 5-4 in a tightly contested matchup before facing a must-win game against California that night. Georgia would go the distance with the eventual national champions, entering the seventh inning tied 1-1. Despite the strong start, Georgia ultimately fell 3-1, narrowly missing a spot in the final rounds.

Despite the final results, the series gave fans, families, and scouts a front-row seat to the future of the sport, with South Georgia’s young athletes proving they belonged on that stage.