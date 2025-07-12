SGMC Health seeks community input with needs assessment Published 5:13 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

VALDOSTA — SGMC Health is conducting its 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment for SGMC Health Main and SGMC Health Smith Northview to better understand and respond to the evolving health needs of the region.

Lowndes County residents are encouraged to complete an online survey regarding the health needs and preferences of the community. These results will be used by SGMC Health to guide health programs and initiatives provided to the area. Residents can complete the survey by visiting sgmc.org/chnasurvey by Aug. 8.

According to Erika Bennett, SGMC Health vice president of marketing and brand experience, the survey plays a vital role in guiding future investments aimed at enhancing the facilities and healthcare services offered by SGMC Health.

“This is a great opportunity for our community members to have a voice in shaping the future of healthcare in Lowndes County,” she shared.

As an added incentive, participants who complete the survey will be entered for a chance to win a $250 VISA gift card.

Supported by a workforce of more than 3,200 who care for 400,000 patients annually across 15 counties, SGMC Health operates 4 hospitals (Main, Smith Northview, Berrien, and Lanier), and a network of primary care and specialty locations. Service lines with regional prominence include heart and vascular, stroke, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, surgery, and women and infants.

The needs assessment is a federal requirement for all not-for-profit hospitals under the Affordable Care Act. For more information, visit sgmc.org.