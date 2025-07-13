Rotary Club launches new year with renewed focus on service and growth Published 12:44 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

VALDOSTA — During the annual “Passing of the Gavel” ceremony, on June 25, Thressea H. Boyd was officially installed as president of the Rotary Club of Valdosta for the 2025–2026 Rotary year.

Boyd succeeds President Mark Manchester, whose term included the club earning the prestigious recognition as Rotary District 6920’s “Large Club of the Year.”

Boyd outlined her vision for the year ahead, noting the club will align its goals with Rotary International’s Action Plan.

“Using Rotary’s four strategic priorities as our guide,” she said, “we will focus this year on increasing our impact, expanding our reach and enhancing participation, growing membership, and increasing our ability to adapt.”

Boyd emphasized that this strategic framework, along with feedback from members and input from a recent club survey, will help guide planning and projects.

“Our mission remains rooted in Rotary International’s mission of Service Above Self,” she said. “As a Club, how we serve — and how we grow — will reflect the needs of our community and the strength of our members.”

The 2025-2026 Valdosta Rotary Club Officers include Immediate Past President Mark Manchester, President-Elect Ken Krieger, President-Nominee Talia Hansen, Treasurer Richard Stalvey, Executive Secretary Tisa Delaney, and Sergeant-at-Arms Stephen Adams. Board members include Bill Booth, Angie Crawford, Sharah Denton, Justin Geers, Brad Lawson, Sonia Robinson, Jacqueline Shoemaker, Chad Teeter, and Jennifer Stasio.

For more information, email rotaryofvaldosta@gmail.com.