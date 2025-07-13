Valdosta State University announces Spring 2025 graduates Published 7:16 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of Spring 2025. Among them were the following Valdosta-area students.

Ishika Abbas of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Leefield Abernathy of Adel has earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

Erin Adair of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media.

Ivey Allen of Naylor has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Jose Alonso of Valdosta has earned the Associate of Arts and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Felicia Anderson of Valdosta has earned the Master of Business Administration.

Christopher Armstrong of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Heroldany Artiga of Valdosta has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Music Education.

Muhammad Ashfaq of Cecil has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Megan Ault of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Mary Baker of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology.

Lisa Baldwin of Valdosta has earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education.

Jameshia Bartee of Quitman has earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

Melody Bellflowers of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in American Sign Language / English Interpreting.

Ashanti Benjamin of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Mallory Bennett of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Skylar Bennett of Valdosta has earned the Master of Education in Counselor Education.

Hanna Berryhill of Ray City has earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.

Samantha Bieker of Nashville has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Ajuah Blankumsee of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Kalin Boutwell of Valdosta has earned the Master of Public Administration.

Zachery Bradford of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Simon Brock of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.

Ava Brogdon of Lakeland has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Casie Brooks of Valdosta has earned the Associate of Arts.

Sara Brown of Valdosta has earned the Master of Social Work.

Sharika Brown of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Shauntashia Brown of Valdosta has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education.

Drake Browning of Homerville has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Deighton Bryant of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Destiny Bullard of Adel has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Shaylee Bullard of Nashville has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design.

Frederick Busbin of Nashville has earned the Master of Education in Counselor Education.

Jennifer Carnell of Statenville has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in World Languages.

Rachel Carter of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Astronomy and the Bachelor of Science in Physics.

Jonah Chadwick of Lakeland has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Brayden Chambliss of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Allison Chenette of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Joseph Clark of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Religious Studies.

Takisher Clark of Valdosta has earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.

Keyasia Combs of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Health and Physical Education Grades K-12.

Ruth Compton of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Emily Coppage of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Krystal Corbin of Lenox has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Maci Corbitt of Homerville has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Tyler Cosper of Valdosta has earned the Master of Arts in English.

Kylee Creasy of Valdosta has earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education .

Megan Crews of Nashville has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Ethan Cundiff of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Timmy Dao of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Abigail Darst of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Health and Physical Education Grades K-12.

Karen Dasher of Lake Park has earned the Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Aja Davis of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

Brittany Davis of Quitman has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Harley Davis of Adel has earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Makayla Davis of Barney has earned the Master of Social Work.

Unique Davis of Hahira has earned the Master of Social Work.

Albert DeLoach of Valdosta has earned the Master of Science in Biology.

Holly Delk of Homerville has earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education.

Emma Dent of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology.

Emily Dicks of Valdosta has earned the Associate of Arts.

Marcus Dillman of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Michelle Dixon of Adel has earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology.

Dawn Dufresne of Naylor has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Dominique Dyson of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Michaela Edwards of Nashville has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.

Taylor Elder of Leesburg has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Biology.

Daniel Faulkner of Sparks has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Ryder Fender of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Jordyn Finlayson of Valdosta has earned the Master of Education in Counselor Education.

Anna Fisher of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Arts in English.

Jordan Flemming of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Airionna Fordham of Atlanta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Valencia Fussell of Lakeland has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education (Grades PreK-12).

Clayton Gall of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Tracy Gary of Valdosta has earned the Master of Business Administration.

Isaiah George of Ray City has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Secondary Education and the Bachelor of Arts in History.

Shelby Gibson of Naylor has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Cody Gilbert of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Calista Godwin of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Music.

Samantha Granlund of Barney has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Kayla Greco of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business.

Casey Greene of Lake Park has earned the Education Specialist in Special Education.

Shaneria Griffin of Adel has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Saul Guzman of Barwick has earned the Master of Accountancy in Accounting.

Bonnie Hamer of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Secondary Education and the Bachelor of Arts in History.

Sammye Hamilton of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design.

Kendryck Hand of Stockton has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Autumn Harkins of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Shannon Harrell of Valdosta has earned the Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Jordan Harris of Valdosta has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education.

Shatavia Harris of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Skyla Harris of Adel has earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Victoria Harris of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Dylan Haskins of Lakeland has earned the Master of Accountancy in Accounting.

Kayla Haskins of Hahira has earned the Master of Accountancy in Accounting.

Matthew Herndon of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology.

Kamila Herrera Abreu of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design.

Catherine Hogan of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Camden Humphrey of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Cherelle Hutcherson of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication.

Kelvin Huynh of Valdosta has earned the Master of Education in Educational Leadership.

Karli Icard of Barney has earned the Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

X’Zayvier Ingram of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Courtney Jackson of Morven has earned the Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Jasmine Jackson of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Kendall Jackson of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Caleb Jarvis of Dixie has earned the Bachelor of Arts in History.

Catherine Jerkins of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media.

SangHoon Jo of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Alexander Johnson of Alapaha has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Music.

Rachel Joiner of Adel has earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

Elizabeth Jolley of Lakeland has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Mackenzie Jones of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Shanika Jordan of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology.

Eli Joyner of Valdosta has earned the Master of Business Administration.

Khari Keller of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Janelle Kepley of Valdosta has earned the Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Jacquelyn Kessler of Valdosta has earned the Master of Education in Counselor Education.

Abbylane Kimbrell of Nashville has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Abigail King of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.

Kendrick King of Valdosta has earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education.

Barbara Lane of Hahira has earned the Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Elizabeth Langford of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Art.

Janya Lawrence of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Joren Legoullon of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Guadalupe Lepe of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kiersten Ley of Naylor has earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Michael Lindsey of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

McKinley Loudermilk of Valdosta has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Health and Physical Education.

Simon Lynch of Barney has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Kaitlyn Macy of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Bradyn Marshall of Quitman has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.

Clara McCard of Hahira has earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.

Payten McCloud of Quitman has earned the Master of Social Work.

Samuel McFarland of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, the Bachelor of Business Administration in Applied Economics, and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Lori-Ann McFather of Hahira has earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.

Denada McKenzie of Hahira has earned the Master of Public Administration.

Mac McRae of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Logan Mcrae of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management, and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Kirkland Mitchell of Lake Park has earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching.

Yoselyn Molina Melendez of Lakeland has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Shauna Moore of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.

Matthew Moseley of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Ashley Moss of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Korey Murray of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Nhung Nguyen of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Morgan Nix of Nashville has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Dawson Norris of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Jason Norris of Barney has earned the Master of Business Administration.

Jennifer Orr of Valdosta has earned the Master of Education in Counselor Education.

Rylie Parham of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Krunal Patel of Sparks has earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Mansi Patel of Valdosta has earned the Master of Accountancy in Accounting.

Nirali Patel of Lake Park has earned the Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Shreya Patel of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Ashley Patterson of Valdosta has earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education.

Jamaal Payne of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Erin Phillips of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Juan Pire Espitia of Valdosta has earned the Master of Business Administration.

Marah Pitts of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Addison Platt of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

Nakita Potter of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media.

Hector Prieto of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Physics.

Osama Tayseer Mustafa Qaffaf of Valdosta has earned the Master of Business Administration.

James Ragan of Lakeland has earned the Master of Science in Biology.

Clara Reid of Valdosta has earned the Master of Arts in English.

Benjamin Reynolds of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Brandon Richardson of Valdosta has earned the Master of Business Administration.

Warren Roark of Valdosta has earned the Master of Business Administration.

Alyssa Roberts of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Tamekah Roberts of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Madison Rock of Valdosta has earned the Master of Arts in Communication.

Jeremmy Rodriguez of Valdosta has earned the Associate of Science in Engineering Studies.

Kamri Rogers of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Marcus Roland of Valdosta has earned the Master of Accountancy in Accounting.

Payton Rowe of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Dennis Rowland of Naylor has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Health and Physical Education.

Sarah Russell of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Alexis Ruth of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Biology.

Rachael Sable of Valdosta has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in World Languages.

Cooper Samples of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Dominique Sanders of Valdosta has earned the Master of Business Administration.

Justin Sandlin of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Felicia Sangalang of Nashville has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Ebony Scott of Valdosta has earned the Associate of Arts.

Lauren Seery of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Chelsea Selph of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education (Grades PreK-12).

Halle Shaw of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design.

Hunter Shoup of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Joe Singletary of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Emma Sink of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art.

Margaret Smith of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Caroline Spell of Adel has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.

Caleb Starling of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business.

Carlie Starling of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.

Heather Streichert of Hahira has earned the Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Taft Strickland of Lakeland has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Morgan Sutherland of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication.

Teresa Swopes of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Tyra Tarver of Hahira has earned the Master of Business Administration.

Kayla Taylor of Quitman has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Rebecca Taylor of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Rebekah Tew of Hahira has earned the Education Specialist in Special Education.

Brittanya Thomas of Valdosta has earned the Associate of Science in Engineering Studies.

Lindsay Thomas of Hahira has earned the Master of Social Work.

Alexus Thompkins of Valdosta has earned the Associate of Arts and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Courtney Thompson of Nashville has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Health and Physical Education.

Mason Thompson of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Karla Timbang of Valdosta has earned the Master of Social Work.

Tannya Torres of Statenville has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Victoria Townsend of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Donald Trouille of Lake Park has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Workforce Education and Development.

Melanie Tuck of Hahira has earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education.

Andrew Tucker of Lakeland has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

John Tyler of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Music in Music Performance.

Rosario Vasquez of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Destaney Velez of Valdosta has earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in World Languages.

Liberty Vickers of Lake Park has earned the Associate of Arts.

Lauren Voyles of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Jeronica Wade of Valdosta has earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling.

Anna Walker of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Sabrina Walker of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Nevaeh Wallace of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication.

Mark Warren of Adel has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Bryce Welch of Quitman has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Health and Physical Education Grades K-12.

Xavier Wellons of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Astronomy and the Bachelor of Science in Physics.

Heather Wells of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science.

Alex Wetherill of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Brayden Whidden of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Applied Economics and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Andrea White of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology.

Anslie Wildes of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders.

Jayla Williams of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.

Jycobi Williams of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media.

Madison Williams of Adel has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Tina Williams of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Elizabeth Wilson of Hahira has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art.

Jasmine Wright of Hahira has earned the Master of Business Administration.

Mikayla Wright of Valdosta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Georgia Wynn of Valdosta has earned the Master of Arts in English.

Jacob Wynn of Adel has earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media.

Shelby Yates of Valdosta has earned the Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration.