Historic Photo of the Week for July 14 Published 3:30 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Foremost Dairy, situated on Williams Street near Force Street, was part of a regional network of dairies in the Southeast acquired by J.C. Penney in 1929. The dairy was founded as Breedlove Ice Cream by Sam B. Breedlove around 1899 or 1900 and operated from multiple downtown locations before building two structures on Williams Street.

His son, Nat Breedlove, remained as both manager and regional manager for Foremost Corporation following the purchase. The business was famous for its ice cream, made with rich cream, pure cane sugar, and fresh fruit.

In 1944, Valdosta’s dairy earned the first President’s Club award for “Outstanding Excellence in Ice Cream.”

The building in the foreground was torn down in 2017.

Information and photo courtesy the Valdosta Daily Times and the Lowndes County Historical Society & Museum. The museum is open free to the public Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.