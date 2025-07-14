Blanton Commons sponsors summer field trips for Boys & Girls Club Published 1:51 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta members Annabelle, Paisley, and Kavari (left to right) with Kayla Larry and iCarli Felder of the Boys & Girls Club, Duke Guthrie of Valdosta State University, and Peach State Summer Theater staff at a Peach State Summer Theatre Performance. (Submitted photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Olivia Steel, a lifeguard at the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta this summer helped teach Kalea how to swim. (Submitted photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta got close to a giraffe during a field trip to the Jacksonville Zoo. Officials said the outing to the zoo was among club members’ favorite activities of the summer program. (Submitted photo)

VALDOSTA — The Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta at Lake Laurie recently recognized and thanked Blanton Commons Apartments for their generous sponsorship of this summer’s field trip experiences.

“Thanks to their support, our members are enjoying an unforgettable summer filled with hands-on learning, active play, and new adventures—at no cost to them,” the club said in a press release.

Blanton Commons’ sponsorship has made possible a variety of enriching experiences, including:

● A full-day adventure to Jacksonville’s Museum of Science & History.

● Multiple visits to Valdosta State University’s Recreation Center to use the gym, rock climbing walls, and more.

● A magical performance at VSU’s Peach State Summer Theatre.

Email newsletter signup

● An exciting day at the Jacksonville Zoo.

● And weekly swimming lessons at the Downtown Club.

“These trips are about more than fun—they’re about access, opportunity, and discovery,” said Chandler Chancy, director of development at the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta. “Blanton Commons has stepped up in a huge way to ensure our kids experience a summer full of moments they’ll remember forever.”

For more information on how to support the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta, visit www.bgcvaldosta.org or follow the club on social media @bgcvaldosta.