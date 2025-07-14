City responds to sewer overflow in Sugar Creek Published 11:44 am Monday, July 14, 2025

VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta responded to a sewer overflow into Sugar Creek Sunday.

About 3 p.m. that day, a concerned citizen reported a possible issue to the Utilities Department concerning Sugar Creek, according to a press release the City sent out Monday morning. Utilities Director Jason Barnes and a project contractor responded to the call and found the bypass pump had a mechanical failure and was offline. This failure allowed the sanitary sewer to back up and overflow into the creek.

“The contractor was able to get the pumps back online by 5 p.m.,” the City said. “At this time, we estimate that approximately 6,750 gallons had been discharged into the creek. We do urge people to stay out of Sugar Creek from Baytree Road to its confluence with the Withlacoochee River for the time being.”

All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified and signage posted, the City said.

The City of Valdosta remains committed to preventing sanitary sewer overflows, the press release said. The Utilities Department is actively modernizing aging infrastructure and implementing a range of programs and strategies to minimize and prevent such incidents within the city limits. For more information about these initiatives or to learn how you can contribute, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department, Environmental Division, at 229-259-3592.