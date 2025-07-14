Shooting suspect caught after two-month pursuit Published 4:45 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

VALDOSTA — After two and a half months of active pursuit, the last suspect in a shooting at Friendly Express was apprehended by police.

19-year-old Kewame Taylor, a suspect in an aggravated battery case in April, was caught by police on Friday, July 11. He was the last suspect in the case, and the only one who evaded police.

On the night of April 26, Valdosta Police Department officers responded to multiple 911 calls for a shooting at Friendly Express on Inner Perimeter Road. When police arrived at the gas station, they were unable to find the victim, though they did find evidence of the shooting.

“As officers were attempting to determine what had occurred, a call was received that an 18-year-old male had shown up at the hospital and had been shot with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” a press release from VPD said.

Through investigation, detectives found that one group had been at the gas station when the other pulled into nearby gas pumps. The group of suspects approached from the cars to the crowd, and after a brief argument, guns were drawn.

Five suspects were identified — Trevion and Tyrese McGee, Callon Sturrup, Caleb Dennis and Kewame Taylor. Trevion and Tyrese McGee turned themselves in to VPD, Dennis turned himself in to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and Sturrup was found shortly after the incident.

Taylor managed to evade police until July 11, when he was found at Park Chase Apartments, police said.