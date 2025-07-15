Shaw re-elected PSC chairman Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

ATLANTA — The Public Service Commission on Tuesday unanimously re-elected Commissioner Jason Shaw as chairman of the commission. He will serve as chair through July 2027.

Every two years, commissioners elect a chairman with a simple majority vote. A commissioner is allowed to hold the chairmanship for two consecutive terms. Rules for the chairman’s election can be found in Georgia Code 46-2-5(a).

“I appreciate the confidence, and I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to serve as your chair for another term,” Shaw said after he was elected. “I am honored. I look forward to continuing to work with each of you and our great staff. Thank you very much.”

Shaw, of Lakeland, was appointed to the PSC in 2019 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal. He was elected to the seat in 2020. He was first elected chair in July 2023.