Three teens arrested after car break-in Published 1:13 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

VALDOSTA — Valdosta Police Department arrested three teenagers for breaking into a car, then running away from police.

In the early morning of Monday, July 14, VPD got a call about three people breaking into a car at Spanish Mission Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene to find them, a deputy with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department called in to report three teenagers running away from him at Evergreen Apartments, according to a VPD statement about the case.

VPD officers and LCSO deputies worked together to find them, catching up to a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old. The last suspect, a 14-year-old, was brought in a few hours later by his mother. Evidence collected at the scene of the car break-in connected the three to the crime, police said.

The three were charged with one count each of theft by entering a vehicle, obstruction of an officer, and curfew violation. The Department of Juvenile Justice advised that the three be sent home with their parents.